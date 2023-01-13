Thank you for Reading.

CAROL JEAN GARDNER, 73 of Malden passed away Monday January 9, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

Carol graduated from DuPont High School and continued her education and graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Arts/Sciences in Social Welfare. She retired in 2010, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services with more than 30 years of service. In her early years at DHHR she worked as a home finder for children. In the latter years she was part of FACTS, the department's Family and Children Tracking System. Charter member in 1998 of Majestic Mountains Needle Arts, the Charleston chapter of The Embroiderers' Guild of America, Inc. (EGA). Carol served in several officer roles at MMNA including many years as Regional Representative, in which capacity she traveled to regional board meetings throughout six states in the Tennessee Valley Region. She also was a member of the Tri-Area Needle Arts EGA chapter in Huntington. Carol attended several regional and national EGA seminars, local retreats and classes.

