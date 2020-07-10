CAROL JEAN NULL SURRATT went to be with our Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.
Carol Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Clemmie Surratt, and her mother, Verneeda Burford Beal.
She is survived by her sister, Juanita Whetzel, and her brother, Johnny Null. She had one child, Jessica Cochran and wife Lynn Cochran; two grandchildren, Amanda Clay and Patrick Martin and wife Brittany; and four great grand boys, Thomas and Ian Cummings, and Hayden and Lealand Martin; adopted daughter, Sarah Mullis, and granddaughter, Brooke Perry; and constant friend, Judy Eskew.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Paul Bailey officiating, visitation will be at 10 a.m. at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Goff McClanahan Cemetery, Kelleys Creek.
