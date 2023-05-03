CAROL JEAN SAUNDERS, 82 of Charleston, left this world for her Heavenly home on April 26, 2023. She passed peacefully while surrounded by her loving family.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband James (JR)Saunders, parents Charles & Gladys Gillespie, siblings Don Gillespie & Ed Gillespie w/ wife Roberta, and nephews Billy Ray Gillespie, Steven Gillespie, & Chuck Gillespie.
Carol is survived by her children Mike Dunnavant (Kim), Cindy Greenlee (Mark), and Tim Dunnavant (Tonya); grandchildren Amy Bruce (Johnny), Jessica Treadway (Scott), Ben Dunnavant, Mari Megan Addakatla (Hemant), Will Dunnavant, Logan Greenlee (Todd Brown), Katie Becker (Steven), Taylor Thomas (Brandon), & Trace Dunnavant; great-grandchildren Courtney Treadway, Catherine Treadway, Christopher Treadway, Ralph Bruce, Sam Bruce, Caroline Treadway, Cora Bruce, Nora Addakatla, Ella Addakatla, & Baby Boy Thomas expected June 2023; great-great-granddaughter Kaleighana Martin; sibling Bill Gillespie (Barbara); sisters-in-law Naomi Flowers & Susan Brannock; brother-in-law Mark Dunnavant; nieces and nephews Eddie Gillespie, Sharon Gillespie, Lisa Edwards (Donnie), Kelly Anderson (Scott), Shelly Stufflebean (Brian), Bryan Nelson (Marsha), Sandy Maschke (Brent), Kaley Morris, Joy Summers, Josie Summers, Michael Brandon, Hallie Brandon, & Harper Brandon.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great - grandmother, and great - great - grandmother. In her mind, there were no in-laws or steps, we were all her children. Her focus in life was her family and she taught us many valuable lessons: To love fiercely & unconditionally, to forgive and extend grace to everyone regardless of circumstances, and from an early age, to honor the eldest family member by spending time together regularly.
Carol had two marriages in her life. Her first to Lee Dunnavant in 1958, with whom she raised her three children. Her second to James (JR) Saunders in 1990. She and JR established a home in Sissonville, WV where they lived happily for 30 years. They loved one another greatly, and JR embraced her family as his own.
Carol's years after retirement were spent spoiling her numerous grandchildren. She delighted in shopping for them, and always had a room full of surprises for them when they visited. She was generous, and rejoiced in giving rather than receiving.
Carol was a joy to all that knew her. She kept close contact with her neighbors of 33 years and appreciated all they did for her. She treasured her relationship with lifelong friends Mary & Moe Townson, Karen & Bill Clifton, Chris & Jay Waugh, & Pat Smith. Her family is grateful for the love and time they shared with her.
Carol was a woman of faith who touched many lives. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and will be missed immensely. Her light will continue to shine through us, and her hope would be that we carry on with the beautiful memories she gave us and spread love to others.
Visitation will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Charleston from noon - 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6th. Details for a celebration of life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to the MS Society, Lupus Society, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.