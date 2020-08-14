Carol L. James

CAROL L. SKAGGS, FRANCIS, HARLESS, JAMES, 82 years old of McKinney, Tx, formally of Hughes Creek, WV. passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital, McKinney, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Ruth Skaggs of Mt. Olive, WV.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Fox, brother Edward Skaggs.
Also preceding her in death is Husband, Garland Ray Francis, father of her children, Husband, Lee Harless, and Husband, Van James.
She is survived by her children, daughter Lynn Littlecreek (Mike) of Mckinney, Tx, and son, Garland Francis (Dianne) of Campbell, Tx. Grandchildren, Curtis Littlecreek of McKinney, Tx, Angela Rumore of Tampa, Fl, Mason Littlecreek of Austin, Tx, and Shanna Martin (Trevor) of Garland, Tx.
Also surviving sister Donna Petry (Jay) of Cannelton, WV. Their son, Craig (Andrea) Petry, and their sons, Jacob and Eli of Glasgow, WV. Their daughter, Dodi (John) Bowen and their son, Jared of Pinch, Wv. Their daughters, Amanda and Samantha Bowen of Morgantown, WVa.
She attended Hughes Creek Community Church for twenty years, where she sang in the choir, and also sang alto in the Happy Harmony Trio along with her sister Donna Petry and good friend Nick Stone.
Viewing will be Saturday, August 15th from 11 to noon at the Hughes Creek Community Church, Hughes Creek, WV. And service will be at noon at the Hughes Creek Community Church with Minister Craig Petry and Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will be in the Montgomery Memorial Park, London, WV
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Face Coverings are required and observe social distancing.
Cooke Funeral Home of Cedar Grove, WV will be assisting the family.