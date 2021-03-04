CAROL L. WESTFALL ATKINS, age 84, of Nitro, WV passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 in Hendersonville, TN surrounded by her family. Carol was born on August 4, 1936 in Rock Branch, West Virginia where she lived for 84 years before moving to Hendersonville, TN in 2020 to live with her daughter. Carol and Bill celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on September 2nd, 2020. Carol was a retired nurse having worked for Dr. Robert H. Skaff in Poca, WV for 25 years. She later became a licensed realtor and eventually full time "Nana" to Blake. Mrs. Atkins is survived by her husband William "Bill" Atkins; daughter Natalie Atkins Hansen (Gordon) of Hendersonville, TN; sister Sybil Moore of Hurricane, WV; grandson Blake Wheeler (Amanda) of Gallatin, TN; granddaughter Carly Fritts (Randy) of Plano, TX. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Naomi Westfall.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., on the morning of Saturday March 6, 2021 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro, WV. The service will take place at the Church at 11 a.m., with burial in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. If you are unable to attend Carol's service you may view a live stream of the service beginning at 11:00 am at stpaulsnitro.org
Carol was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro, WV and the Nitro Chapter #153 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as a Board Member of the Nitro Rainbow Girl Assembly and earned the Grand Cross of Color (highest honor) from that organization.
Growing up Carol was an avid horsewoman, along with her sister, where they travelled between Rock Branch and Poca on their horses Dusty and Princess. She was a trumpet player in the Poca High School Band where she graduated from in 1954.
Carol was an avid cook, seamstress, and artist. She enjoyed flower gardening and was incredibly good at it. She also enjoyed playing the piano and had a sweet singing voice.
The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice, and particularly Ashlen Farmer for their assistance, support, and compassion during the past 7 months.
The family would also like to recognize Jessica Moseley and Alice Clayton for the time they cared for Carol in Tennessee. And huge thanks to Jessica Cantrell; Melissa Davis, Kendle Jackson, Dawn LeMaster, Bridget Gillispie, and Krista Pauley who cared for Carol in West Virginia the past 7 years.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Carol's memory at the Shriners Hospital for Children (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org) or Avalon Hospice in Hendersonville, TN https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KindredatHomeFoundationInc/KAHF.html
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is in charge of the local arrangements for Carol's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.