Thank you for Reading.

Carol Lee Emrick Fry
SYSTEM

CAROL LEE EMRICK FRY, 86, of St. Albans went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She died shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Carol was born in Long Beach, California, the daughter of Edward (Eddie) and Cora Emrick. As her father served in the Navy before, during, and after World War II, Carol lived in Pearl Harbor before the attack from the Japanese. In God's providence, she was baptized at Citadel Square Baptist Church in Charleston, SC, where, as a teen, she professed faith in Christ. She eventually graduated from Virginia Beach High School and attended Longwood College (now University) in Virginia, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. In 1956, Carol's desire to be married and to be a faithful wife was beautifully fulfilled when she left Longwood to marry Charles Emory Fry, a chemist and a faithful church goer who loved to fish, hunt, and work with wood. They were married 64 years until Charlie passed away on Pearl Harbor Day, 2020, from pneumonia and the corona virus. Carol and Charlie were among the first members of Lakeview United Methodist Church, where they served faithfully through many decades. Carol was loved by many in the community. We will miss her elegant life and love for others.

Recommended for you