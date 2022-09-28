CAROL LEE EMRICK FRY, 86, of St. Albans went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She died shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Carol was born in Long Beach, California, the daughter of Edward (Eddie) and Cora Emrick. As her father served in the Navy before, during, and after World War II, Carol lived in Pearl Harbor before the attack from the Japanese. In God's providence, she was baptized at Citadel Square Baptist Church in Charleston, SC, where, as a teen, she professed faith in Christ. She eventually graduated from Virginia Beach High School and attended Longwood College (now University) in Virginia, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. In 1956, Carol's desire to be married and to be a faithful wife was beautifully fulfilled when she left Longwood to marry Charles Emory Fry, a chemist and a faithful church goer who loved to fish, hunt, and work with wood. They were married 64 years until Charlie passed away on Pearl Harbor Day, 2020, from pneumonia and the corona virus. Carol and Charlie were among the first members of Lakeview United Methodist Church, where they served faithfully through many decades. Carol was loved by many in the community. We will miss her elegant life and love for others.
Carol leaves behind her children: Andy of Rock Hill, SC, Bob (Mary Anne) of Smithfield, VA, Tim of Highlands Ranch, CO, Chuck (Lisa) of Ona, WV, and Bettie Ann of Smithfield, VA. Carol was blessed with the mutual love of her grandchildren - Briana Holladay (Scott), Cassie Ekland (Josh), Rob Fry, Brandon Fry (Alyssa), Rachel Bowman (Chris), Kailey Fry, Blake Fry and Heidi Fry. She also had eight great grandchildren - Crosbie, Callum, and Rowyn Bowman, Emory and Findley Fry, Patricia Holladay and Caroline Ekland. She also leaves behind her sister Marylyn (Dick) May.
A memorial service reflecting on the Life of Charles E. and Carol L. Fry will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Lakeview United Methodist Church, St. Albans with Pastor Kerry Bart officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to: Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702.