CAROL LEE (RATLIFF) MEADOWS, 78, of Salisbury, MD, passed in the company of her husband and two children on January 18, 2022. She was born on August 29, 1943 in Charleston, WV to her late parents, Juanita Yvonne Payne Isaac and John Raymond Ratliff. She was the wife of 56 years to Dr. J.O. "Joe" Meadows.
Carol grew up in St. Albans, WV and was raised Episcopalian. She received her Associate in Business Administration degree from West Virginia State University. Following her education, she and Joe got married. She then worked in various medical administration roles, including as a Pediatric Secretary at West Virginia University and a Neurology Secretary at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine, today known as Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Carol and Joe had their first child, Joseph, while in North Carolina.
With a move to San Diego, CA for Joe's later commissioning as a medical officer in the Navy, Carol fell in love with the city and Southern California. While there, they welcomed their second child, Carrie. In 1976, the family relocated to Salisbury, MD.
Carol was a devoted and caring mother.
She was also an avid reader and film enthusiast with her favorite being "Jeremiah Johnson." She enjoyed trips away, especially to Mexico, San Diego, Catalina Island, Santa Fe, and local beaches. She loved the family dogs (Trouble, Cinnamon, Grizabella, and Bella) and collected rabbit figurines over the years.
In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her children, Joseph "Joe" Lee (Ashley) Meadows and Carrie Meadows (J.J.) Cain; grandchildren, Emily Meadows Cain, Ryan Harvey Cain, Emery Anne Owens, Lauryn Elizabeth Cain, Austin Lee Meadows, and Wes Harrison Meadows; brothers, John "Johnny" Ratliff and William "Bill" (Lisa) Ratliff.
Services for Carol are pending finalization.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Carol's memory to the American Cancer Society, www.Cancer.org.