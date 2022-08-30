CAROL LEN LAWRENCE, 70, of Charleston, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022.
She was born in Charleston, to Kermit and Jean Carnes on November 12, 1951, the eldest of six siblings.
Carol graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1970 and went on to Morris Harvey where she obtained a degree in Business. She married the love of her life, Stanley "Hooker" Lawrence in 1973. Shortly afterwards they moved to Clearwater, FL until moving back home to WV in 1992. Carol was an operator for GTE Telephone in Florida and then for Verizon/Frontier in WV before retiring.
She had a great love for horses. Growing up, Carol had a horse named Big Red and even owned a Thoroughbred "Coco Breeze" in FL. She also loved reading novels, fine gemstone jewelry and her cat Snowflake who was her companion after retiring. Carol was a member of Sunset Point Baptist Church in Clearwater.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley "Hooker" Lawrence II; brother, Rodney Carnes; and aunt, Barbara Bobbitt.
Carol is survived by her sons; Christopher (Jodie) of St Albans and Paul (Jennie) of Belle; daughter, Jessica of Buffalo; sister, Marcie (Mike) of Pinch; brothers, Kermit (Kelly) of Red House, Timothy of Charleston and Richard of Cross Lanes; adopted brothers, Rocky Pourfarhadi and Moe Pourfarhadi; uncle, Homer Cobb Sr. (Sharon); aunts, Myrtle Meadows and Joyce (Brent) Jeffers; grandchildren, Harley, Ethan, Justin, Reagan, Joel, Arielle and Luke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the incredible medical staff of 5 Front at CAMC Memorial Hospital and also Cedar Ridge Nursing Facility.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston with Paul Lawrence officiating. A celebration gathering will be held at Little Creek Park, Shelter 2 immediately following.
Friends may visit an hour prior to the service in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
