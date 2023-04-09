CAROL MARIE BROWN of Belle went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2023.
CAROL MARIE BROWN of Belle went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2023.
Carol was a loving wife, best friend and companion of her husband, Rev. James E Brown for 63 years, and a beautiful mother of five daughters.
She was preceded in death by one grandson; William Zachary Hudnall and one great-grandson, Gabriel Shane Long; parents, Effie & Earl Lawhorn.
Through the years, Carol was a pastor's wife, Sunday school teacher, youth president, missionary president, song leader and choir leader. She was a member of the Rand First Church of the Nazarene. Carol stood by her husband as he led and pastored many churches over the years. She made many lifelong friends throughout this journey. Anyone who was a friend of her girls, always thought of her as a mother. Carol loved reading and studying God's word daily, always reading Our Daily Bread ministries where she made many contributions and donations. Carol treated everyone she met with kindness and compassion. She met the love of her life in Cedar Grove at the Teenage Corner in 1959 where Jim asked her to dance. Their dance song of choice was My True Love and indeed, Carol & Jimmy were in fact each other's true love. Carol joined the church and has been a devout Christian since 1962. Serving the Lord has been her desire all of her life and at this she did not fail.
She is survived by her loving husband; daughters, Mary Ruth Bowe (James) of Campbells Creek, Delores Marie Myers (Michael) of Campbells Creek, Samantha Sue Sizemore (Danny) of Davis Creek, Teresa Wynn Smith (Brian) of Ripley, Jamie Beth Smith (Adam) of Charleston; grandchildren, Hailee Long (Shane), Kelsee & Merrick, Austin Newman (Jenny), Grayson, Chase Whitlock (Amanda), Oliver, Mackenzie Orcutt (Drew), Romin, Natalie & Kaius, Jacob Smith, Dominik King (Companion Sophia), Alec Newman, Caroline Adams (Clint), Keller Smith, Colton Smith, Karter Smith, and Kennedy Smith; brothers & sisters, Loretta, Vierra, Vanessa, Alma, Earl, James, John, George and sister- in- law, Delores Cochran; and a host of nieces and nephews. Carol was one of thirteen children.
Funeral services will be 12 Noon, Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. David Clark and Pastors, Matt Chapman and James Bowe officiating.
A visitation with family and friends will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 6 - 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Many thanks to nurses of Hospice, Lori, Laurel, Dana, Kim and Connie as well as Hospice home staff, Kayla and Lynn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Hubbard House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
