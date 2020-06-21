Carol Marie McBrayer

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Carol Marie McBrayer
Buy Now
SYSTEM

CAROL MARIE McBRAYER, age 83, of Handley, died June 18, 2020.

She was born February 1, 1937, in Eagle, and was the daughter of the late Clifford and Mildred Massua Conner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald McBrayer Sr., and her son, Donald McBrayer Jr., daughter, Heather McBrayer.

She was a member of Handley Baptist Church and was a retired Radiology Tech at Montgomery General Hospital.

Surviving: Children; Donna Rader, Philip "Squeak" McBrayer and wife Linda of Handley, and Allen McBrayer and wife Laura of Tampa, FL; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor James Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, June 21, 2020

Estep, Arvel - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Pasqualucci, Tony - 2 p.m., procession to leave John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.