CAROL MARIE McBRAYER, age 83, of Handley, died June 18, 2020.
She was born February 1, 1937, in Eagle, and was the daughter of the late Clifford and Mildred Massua Conner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald McBrayer Sr., and her son, Donald McBrayer Jr., daughter, Heather McBrayer.
She was a member of Handley Baptist Church and was a retired Radiology Tech at Montgomery General Hospital.
Surviving: Children; Donna Rader, Philip "Squeak" McBrayer and wife Linda of Handley, and Allen McBrayer and wife Laura of Tampa, FL; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor James Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.