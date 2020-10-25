Carol Marie Robinson

CAROL MARIE (PERRY) ROBINSON, 78, of Crown Hill passed away October 19, 2020 shortly after her birthday here on earth had ended and she received the best birthday gift she could have ever imagined, to meet Jesus .
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Georgie Robinson, her parents Clarence and Mildred Perry, her sister Mary Welcher, brothers Edward, Johnny, Charles, and Kenneth Perry.
Carol is survived by her son William (Billy) Robinson (Judy Wright), her siblings; Ronnie (Betty) Perry, Paul (Mary) Perry, Pat (Martha) Perry, Jerry (Sara) Perry, Ruthie (Arnold) Pritt, Helen (Darrell) Cantley, grandchildren; Courtney (George) Carroll, Phillip Perry, Josh (Emily) Robinson, great grandchildren; Isabella Carroll and Colson Robinson (Willow Jones, Makenzie and Noah Robinson), Special friend; Sally Farley and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family that loved and adored her!
Mamaw always enjoyed working and was retired from Marmet Kroger's. She was also a long time cook at several schools and loved her job. She retired from there as well and still enjoyed cooking family dinners each day, holidays, and our special Sunday family dinners together after church. She is now healed from her cancer and with her Lord! One of her favorite hymns was "Oh How I Love Jesus" and we are so thankful He loves us all! She loved her family visits and special holidays together, but most of all she looked forward to her daily visits and playing with Isabella. She cherished her time with her and making sure she always had something good to eat. Mamaw Carol had a heart of gold and was loved by so many. This is not a goodbye but a "see you later". Mamaw Carol's legacy of love, care, generosity, and compassion will be echoed in the hearts of many.
The family requests for only family to attend her service due to the pandemic. Visitation will be held one hour prior for family and a memorial service will be held directly after visitation and then graveside service will follow. Masks will be required. Service will be held on Monday, October 26 at 1 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Carll F. Pomeroy officiating.
O'Dell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Bacha and his staff at Mountain State and Wellness for caring for her and her Hospice nurses who came to our home and her nurses at the Hubbard Hospice House for all their love, care, and compassion they have shown.
