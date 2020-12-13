CAROL SUE CADLE, 61, of Charleston passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Carol served in the West Virginia Air National Guard for over 20 years as an Administration Technician. She was deployed during Desert Storm. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Herbert and Helen Myers.
She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years; Arthur Cadle, son; Brandon Cadle, daughter; Tosha Mullins (William), brother; James Myers, sisters; Darlis Burgess, Kay Terry, Donna Weese, Shelia Martin, Faye Shafer, and Patricia Parker, grandchildren; Alyssa Cadle, Alexandria Cadle, Richard Cadle, Clayton Gunnoe, Dakota Mullins, Willow Mullins, and great granddaughter Lily Layton.
The services will be private. Carol will be buried at Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Dunbar.
Carols wishes were that no flowers be sent to her service and requested all donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.