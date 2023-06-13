CAROL SUE CASTLE, 79, of Madison, WV - born November 21 1943, went home to be with the Lord on June 9 2023.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, James Allen Castle. Her children Allen (Beth) Castle, Marvelena Cookie (David) Green and Lori (Jamie) Older. Her grandchildren Matthew (Jenn) Castle, Kristin Castle, Grant Older, Luke Older, Braylee Castle, Audree Castle and Jerry Castle. Great grandchild Michael Castle.
She was also survived by her brothers, Bobby Stewart, Stevie Stewart and Billy Stewart, and sister, Leona Stewart Cox, and several nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Speed and Reba Stewart, her brother David Stewart, her sister, Helen Jacques, her mother-in-law Sara Williams and her grandchildren, Davey Green and Jenny Castle.
Sue was an active member of Bible Baptist Church of Danville, where she sang in the choir and was past president of Ladies Helping Hands Fellowship. She enjoyed her work with the church and loved her church family.
Sue spent her entire working career in the banking industry and retired from BB&T after over 20 years of service.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Johnny Barker presiding over the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens in South Charleston. Visitation is one hour prior to the services on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ladies Helping Hands Fellowship at Bible Baptist Church of Danville, PO BOX 261, Danville, WV 25053.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh. com