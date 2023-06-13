Thank you for Reading.

Carol Sue Castle
CAROL SUE CASTLE, 79, of Madison, WV - born November 21 1943, went home to be with the Lord on June 9 2023.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, James Allen Castle. Her children Allen (Beth) Castle, Marvelena Cookie (David) Green and Lori (Jamie) Older. Her grandchildren Matthew (Jenn) Castle, Kristin Castle, Grant Older, Luke Older, Braylee Castle, Audree Castle and Jerry Castle. Great grandchild Michael Castle.

