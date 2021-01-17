CAROL SUE COURTNEY, 83 of Marmet died January 4, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice Unit at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She retired from the Boone County Board of Education and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by Husband: John C. Courtney, son: Marty L. Courtney, parents: Lon and Catherine Hall Thompson, brothers: James, Bobby, Ralph, Irving and Douglas Thompson and sisters: Betty Thompson and Anna D'Raimo.
Surviving are sons: Mike (Michelle) Courtney of Charlotte, NC and Clay (Kathy) Courtney of Marmet, granddaughters: Ashley and Kandis Courtney and great grandchildren: Colton Ferrell, Caden and Jasey Berry, Haley and Landan Lyttle and Cole Berry, sisters: Eleanor (Roy) Pace of Cincinnati, OH, Jean Barker of Kansas and many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Graveside service and burial was 2:30 p.m. Thursday January 7, 2021 at Courtney Cemetery, Ashford with Rev. David Clark officiating. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet was in charge of arrangements
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387. Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.