CAROL SUE McGHEE, 60 of South Charleston entered the pearly gates on November 25, 2020 having succumbed to her long and valiant battle with MS. Left to cherish her memory is her pride and joy her son, Todd Daniel Kisamore and two grandchildren, Porter and Tova. Also left to cherish her life is her companion and soul mate of 17 years, Michael Hill. Carol is survived by her sister Beth "Boots" McGhee Henderson (Monte), of Fayetteville NC, brothers Robert "Lee" McGhee II (Karen) and William McGhee both living in Florida. Carol was proceeded in death by her parents Robert and Sherry McGhee of Huntington.
Carol was born on Feb. 23, 1960 in Huntington, WV and attended Huntington East High School where she played the clarinet in the marching band and was a member of the golf team. Carol was an avid equestrian having been a member of the Davis Creek Saddle Club showing Quarter Horses across the tri-state area. Carol loved the outdoors and could sport a pair of boots to run rabbit dogs, or a pair of saddle oxford golf shoes to hit the links, or cowboy boots to tend to the horses or dress shoes to cut the dance or living room floor. Carol was probably happiest with no shoes at all while vacating in Nags Head or relaxing at her home where she welcomed all with open arms. Carol was an excellent cook and was known for her Dutch Apple pie made from scratch or her ability to cook game meat like dear, rabbit and squirrel and make it taste gourmet. Carol had many interests and abilities and used these working for the State of West Virginia and later AEP, were she retired. Carol studied at West Virginia State University, majoring in communications.
Carol accepted the Lord Jesus as her Savior during the morning services at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle on Sunday November 21, 1987.
On-Line condolences may be expressed on her Facebook page or by visiting the website of Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium located in Nitro, WV. Due to the conditions caused by COVID-19 there will be no services, however a small family gathering is planned for April 23, 2021.