CAROL SUE NEIL, 82, went to join her husband in their heavenly home on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, after a short illness.
Carol entered the world December 30, 1939, to her parents Ella Catherine and Conard Wendell in Humphrey Town, WV now known as Alta WV. Carol met her husband Kossie Van (KV) Neil and they wed on Sept.9, 1957 in Jodie, WV. Carol lived as a proud military wife, but
Also had many other rolls. She served as head postmaster for 21 years at Jodie post office and she and KV were owners of Michele Trucking and Neils Carry Out. Carol had many hobbies as she got older including spending time with family, making time to watch her favorite television shows, which included Let's Make a Deal and Gun Smoke and she was a very avid bingo player.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years KV Neil: grandson, Daniel Mark Neil II, stepmother Gladys Wise, brothers; Robert (Bob), Roy and Dallas; sisters Thelma and Delores. Those left on to cherish precious memories of her include sons, Kenneth (Lisa), Neil of Jodie, Daniel (Sandy) Neil of Alta, David (Twilia) Neil of Boomer; daughter Michele (Mike) McIntyre of Hedgesville, WV: grandchildren, Devin Neil of Hedgesville, Jennifer (Deric) of Tipton, Mathew (Kayla) of Dixie, Christina (Mark) Cole of Summersville and Heather Neil of Summersville; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Jane Ann Hardy, of Fayetteville and brother Darrell (Mary) Elkins Of Fairmont and James ( Lura) Elkins Pilot, Virgina.
A graveside service will be held on Nov. 2, to honor her as well as to say our goodbyes at 11 a.m. at Rich Creek Cemetery with pastor Larry Skaggs officiating.