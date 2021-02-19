CAROL SUE PALMER of College Station, TX passed away peacefully on February 11, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. Carol was born in Belle, West Virginia on July 25th, 1939 to Hallie and William H. Palmer. She grew up with two big brothers in the hills of Witcher Creek. Upon graduation from Dupont High School in 1957 her goal was to attend modeling school in New York City. She worked at the Kanawha Valley Bank in downtown Charleston, West Virginia for three years saving money to help her reach her goal. She arrived in New York in 1960 and attended the Barbizon School of Modeling. Upon graduation, she went to work for an Italian designer, Eleanor Garnette as a house model in her little exclusive shop right off 5th Avenue. She modeled for many dignitaries, one of which was Mrs. Rockefeller, as well as in the garment district for buyers throughout the U.S. She lived in the world-famous Barbizon Hotel for women while in New York City.
She married Lt. Col. Sid Snedeker in 1963 who was a fighter jet pilot in the Marine Corps. During their 25-year marriage they lived in Beeville, TX (Naval Air Station), Cherry Point, NC (Marine Corps Air Station), Hayward, CA (Oakland Air Base), Quantico, VA (Jr. College & Command and Staff School), and Kailua, HI (Kaneohe Marine Corps Base). In 1979, the Marine Corps sent them to Texas A&M in College Station, TX where Sid served as the Executive Officer for the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program (NROTC). He retired from the Marine Corps while in College Station and they divorced in 1988.
Carol was the Administrative Assistant to the Brazos County Judge for 15 years in Bryan/College Station. When the Judge did not win re-election, she went to work at Texas A&M and worked 10 years as a Study Abroad Advisor. She organized and planned trips to Italy for Aggies and was fortunate to be able to visit Italy herself.
Upon retiring, Carol spent a lot of time traveling, attending her son's and grandchildren's ball games and dance recitals. She loved going to the movies and remained active in bible studies, bunco, bridge, and domino groups up until her death.
Carol was a proud mother, grandma and great grandma. She was blessed with and survived by two beautiful children, Sean Snedeker and his wife of Houston, Tx and Shannon Weatherford of College Station, Tx. She had the pleasure of spoiling four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother William F. Palmer. She is survived by her brother Gordon Palmer of Charleston, West Virginia.
Carol believed she was truly blessed with a great life and one that was well lived. We will all miss her smile, her words of encouragement, and her emails full of helpful hints, well wishes, inspirational quotes and thoughts for the day. Her house was decorated with many crosses, angels, frogs (Fully Rely On God) and bible scriptures. She was surrounded by God then and is now enjoying him face to face.
A graveside service is being organized by Memorial Funeral Home and will be held Sunday, February 21st at 2 p.m., at the Bryan City Cemetery located at 1111 N Texas Ave.