CAROL SUE RADCLIFF of Marmet, 82, passed peacefully Wednesday, September 28th, surrounded by family.

Born in Lens Creek, WV on July 4th, 1940 to the late Lessie J. Bryant and Cecil E. Bryant, she was a 1959 graduate of East Bank High School. She later worked as a nursing assistant at a Tuberculosis clinic and worked at CAMC Memorial Division, before transitioning to providing home care.

