CAROL SUE RADCLIFF of Marmet, 82, passed peacefully Wednesday, September 28th, surrounded by family.
Born in Lens Creek, WV on July 4th, 1940 to the late Lessie J. Bryant and Cecil E. Bryant, she was a 1959 graduate of East Bank High School. She later worked as a nursing assistant at a Tuberculosis clinic and worked at CAMC Memorial Division, before transitioning to providing home care.
She married the late Henry Franklin Radcliff on Christmas Day, and had four children. She later had one son with the late Oakley "O.D." Devoe Walker, Jr.
Carol sought joy in all aspects of life, from her enthusiastic holiday decorations, countless family gatherings and vacations to the beach, to her garden and her friendships. Strong-willed, adventurous, and meticulous, she brought her vivid personality and style into the center of every room. She made lives easier through her dedication to care, both of her own family and others. Her love of seasonal traditions and rhythms marked each phase of her life - from her birth on Independence Day to her final moments in the arrival of autumn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Edward L. (Delores) Bryant, Sr., and son, Gregory Allen (April) Bryant.
She is survived by her children; her daughter, Deborah (James) Hanning; her son, Cecil "Rusty" (Lisa) Radcliff, her daughter, Carolyn "Kay" (late husband, James) Clark, and her son, Michael Sr. (Patty) Radcliff; her grandchildren, Jennifer Dively (Andy), Michelle Hanning, Victoria (Jimmy) Flanders, Gregory Wayne and Mykol Allen Bryant, Michael (Danielle) Radcliff, Joshua (Erica) McClure, Christopher (Ashleigh) Clark, James (Tiffany) Clark, Brittany (Danny) Fisher, Shaun (Ethan) Clark, Makayla Clark, Lesli Radcliff, Megan Roat, and Jesse Radcliff; her great grandchildren, Aly McClure, Emily, Sunnie, and Oliva Clark, Aidyn Allen Bryant, Maximillian and Savannah Flanders, Lucas Freeman, Liam and Wyatt Dively, Ava Radcliff, Kristen and Cameron Fisher, Jaden Grace, Ivan and Ashli Seebohm, Phoebe and Jensen Roat; her great-great grandson, Jaxon Ellis; and her nieces and nephews, Teresa Ann Bryant, Edward L. "Chip" Bryant, Jr., Susan Bryant Ramsey, and Everett Martin Bryant; and her grand-nieces and nephews, Tammy (Brandon) Dick, Timothy, and Thomas Ramsey; and her great grand-niece Harper Dick.
The Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Rick Gardner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.