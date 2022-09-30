Cloudy skies. High near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
September 30, 2022
CAROL SUE RADCLIFF, 82 of Marmet, passed away September 28, 2022. Arrangements will be forthcoming under the direction of Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
