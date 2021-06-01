CAROL "SUZIE" JEAN HARRIS, 55, of Elkview went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2021.
Suzie loved listening to music, doing crafts, painting, and playing games with her family. She enjoyed crocheting and going out to eat. Suzie was also a member of Elk Valley Advent Christian Church for many years. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Suzie is preceded in death to her foster parents Delbert and Ruby Pauley, who raised her until their passing.
She is survived by her loving family members; Robin Cornish (Jessie), Nicole Reedy, Sean Reedy, Jesse Lyttle, and Neveah Young, along with many other loving family members.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at the Shaffer Family Cemetery in Cicerone.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV.