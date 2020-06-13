CAROL (WOODS) ROGERS, 73, of Dog Run, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Ashton and Nelia (Blankenship) Woods. Carol was married to her loving husband, Carl, for 55 years. She was a member of New Antioch Baptist Church where she was a church clerk for many years. She was also very involved with the ladies group and everyone always wanted her to be on their team for Bible trivia.
Carol was a homemaker and loved to read. She and Carl loved spending time at both of their camps. She also had a love for family, antiques, and family history. Her children and grandchildren cherish many quilts she had made for them over the years. Although very quiet, Carol had a smile for everyone and was loved by many friends and extended family. To her family, Carol was the definition of a virtuous woman described in Proverbs 31.
Besides her husband Carl, Carol is survived by her three daughters, Janine (Steve) Potasnik of Dog Run, Marla (Damon) Grose of Charleston and Tina Thorpe of Dog Run; one sister, Joan (Bruce) Adkins of Dog Run. Carol had five grandchildren and eight great - grandchildren that she thought the world of.
Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Nottingham, and son-in-law, Eric Thorpe.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at New Antioch Baptist Church, Dog Run, W.Va., with visitation one hour prior to funeral, with Gary Walker officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome@hotmail.com.
Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Rogers family.