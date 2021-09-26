CAROLE ANN CHRISTIANSEN SMITH, born February 23, 1943 in Minneapolis, Mn. to parents Warren E. Christiansen and Frances Ann Hirdler Christiansen went home to be with the Lord on September 22, 2021 at age 78. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Pastor William "Bill" A. Smith.
She has three children, Deborah Ann Jackson, wife of Johny Jackson, Michael Harold Smith, husband of Kimberly Smith, and Kelly Jo DeVincent, wife of Pastor John DeVincent. Seven grandchildren; Faith Jarrett, James Young, Kali Nixon, Chloe DeVincent, Christian DeVincent, Madison Smith, Makenna Smith, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers; Dean Christiansen, and the late Thomas Christiansen. 2 sisters; Joyce Warden, and Elizabeth Christiansen.
Carole was a proud Navy wife as well as a Pastor's wife.
She was retired RN from Montgomery General Hospital, Montgomery, WV, but would rather be remembered for her love of God, "Being Born Again" since 1976 and a member of the Kimberly Church of God, Kimberly, WV.
Her greatest accomplishment were her 3 children and grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the step-down trauma unit and hospice for their support and care.
A private family graveside service will be held at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com