CAROLE ANN DICKEN, 77, of St. Albans passed away December 24 due to complications from a stroke. She was born in Arthurdale, WV on May 29, 1944 to Charles Wade and Alice Gibson and grew up in Reedsville, WV. Carole graduated from Valley High School, Masontown, WV and then the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA. She had worked as an artist for American Greetings in Cleveland, OH where she met her future husband, Bruce K. Dicken.
Carole was preceded in death by her husband Bruce K. Dicken, infant son Andrew, parents Charles Wade (Wade) and Alice Gibson, plus both sets of grandparents. She is survived by her daughters Amy McBride (Stuart) of Mary Ester, FL and Amanda Doherty (Patrick) of Centerville, TN and grandchildren Noelle and Ian McBride, both of Mary Ester, FL. Carole is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Gary W. and Lois Jean (Jeannie) Gibson of St. Albans.
The family would like to thank all of Carole's caregivers at Riverside Health and Rehab Center and the staff of Kanawha Hospice for their compassionate care. As per Carole's request her body was cremated and there will be no formal service.
If so inclined, a donation in Carole's memory can be sent to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25312.