CAROLE ANN SHREVE, 80, of Madison, WV passed peacefully on Sunday, February 6, 2022. She was born on March 15, 1941. Carole was the oldest child of Homer and Ernie Parks. In addition to her parents, Carole was proceeded in death by her husband of 59 years William E. "Bill" Shreve and sister Vicky Cain.
She is survived by her three sons: Charles Shreve and wife Nancy, Michael Shreve and Kevin Cook, and Bruce Shreve and wife Susan; four loving grandchildren: LeAnn Shreve, Nicholas Shreve and wife Bethany, Larra Shreve, and Katie Shreve; great granddaughters: Adeline and Gwyneth; brothers Tommy Parks and wife June, Ronnie Parks and wife Joyce; and sister Doie Hyer; very special niece Diania Bryant and husband Gary. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, along with their families.
Carole graduated from Scott High School in 1959 where she was a cheerleader for the Skyhawks. She was dedicated to her three boys and loved all activities they participated in whether it be 4-H or sports. She spent many hours driving countless miles to wrestling, baseball and football games with a carload of her son's teammates. Her outgoing personality made her a perfect fit for county and school PTA and athletic booster organizations. After her children were grown Carole enjoyed working several years for Black's Foodland in Danville, WV. Carole was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church later becoming the West Madison Baptist Church. At New Hope Baptist she was an active member of the Women's Missionary Society.
The funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV, with Pastor Ray Barker officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Danville, WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.
The family wishes to thank Carole's caregivers Doreen Shreve, Debbie Gillispie and the staff of Meadowbrook Assisted Living.