CAROLE L. PAINTER, 80, of Conway, S.C., formerly of Dunbar, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home.

Born in Charleston, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Pearl (Wiseman) Wiley. She was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Daugherty.

She retired from medical records in CAMC after 20 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Painter of Conway, S.C.; son, Mike Painter of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandson, Jason Painter of Dunbar, W.Va.

No funeral is scheduled at this time.

