CAROLINE "CUDDA" JONES YAGO, of Dunbar, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
She was born in Charleston and graduated from Charleston High School in 1940.
Caroline worked as a secretary for C&P Telephone, Fletcher Enamel, and Furnace Engineering Company in Dunbar. She was also a volunteer for the Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity. She was former member of the Dunbar Women's Club, Sleepy Hollow Golf Club and enjoyed bridge club, painting, and her pets.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Ingles Yago; parents, Claude and Inez Jones; granddaughter, Susan Plumley; and stepson, Brad Wilkerson.
Caroline is survived by her son, Jeffrey R. Yago and his wife Sharon of Gum Springs, VA; daughter, Jennifer Wilkerson of Hilltop; four grandchildren, Jeffrey I. Yago and his wife Soyna of Wormleysburg, PA, Amy Powell of Fernandina, FL, Sean Wilkerson of Hilltop, and Christopher C. Yago and his wife Cathy of Rockville, VA; step-granddaughter, Jennifer Mason of New York City; and 11 great grandchildren.
She was a member of Humphries Methodist Church which was designed and built by her father, Claude C. Jones.
A private graveside service will be held in Grandview Memorial Park with Rev. Frank Goff officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.