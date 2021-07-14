CAROLINE JEAN PINCKNEY, 82, of Dunbar went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2021 in CAMC Memorial Division.
Caroline was born December 27, 1938 in Charleston, WV to the late Samuel Darnell and Virginia Wheeler Darnell. In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Pinckney; brother, Carl Darnell; and a granddaughter, Lezlie Kidd Ayers.
Caroline attended Twin City Bible Church, enjoyed Crocheting, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Glen Kidd (John Mozola) of Milton, Brenda Cadle of Dunbar, Sandra Harlow (Tom) of Goldtown, and Robin Rhodes (Randy) of Hurricane; brother, Harry Darnell (Dunbar); sister, Linda Collins (John) of Hurricane; fourteen grandchildren, and 43 great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Jay Mace officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m., at the grave.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.