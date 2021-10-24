Caroline Riddle Belmont Oct 24, 2021 57 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAROLINE RIDDLE BELMONT 79, of Charleston passed away October 17, 2021 at CAMC Hospice Care.She was a retired hospital housekeeper for CAMC General Division and a member of Esta Memorial Baptist Church.Preceding her in death were her husband, Bob Belmont; parents, Charlie and Gracie Riddle; brothers, Sammy, George and Gary Riddle; sisters, Betty Jean, Pauline, and Barbara Ann.Surviving are her brothers, Charles Frank and Thomas Wayne Riddle; and sister, Agatha Sue Riddle.In keeping with Caroline's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored and a memorial service will be held at a later date.Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Caroline Riddle Belmont Internet Cremation Bob Belmont Charlie Memorial Service Wish Gracie Riddle Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mrs. Deborah Lanette Page Blank John Waybright Stephen Clay Thacker Ari Charlotte Boone Betty Jane Jackson Shelton James Robert Vanoy Sr. Blank Linda (Rose) Davis Blank James L. “Peacock” Thornton James Christopher Frazier Blank Owen Michael "Gonzo" Higginbotham Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Oct. 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts