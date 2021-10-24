Thank you for Reading.

CAROLINE RIDDLE BELMONT 79, of Charleston passed away October 17, 2021 at CAMC Hospice Care.

She was a retired hospital housekeeper for CAMC General Division and a member of Esta Memorial Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Bob Belmont; parents, Charlie and Gracie Riddle; brothers, Sammy, George and Gary Riddle; sisters, Betty Jean, Pauline, and Barbara Ann.

Surviving are her brothers, Charles Frank and Thomas Wayne Riddle; and sister, Agatha Sue Riddle.

In keeping with Caroline's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

