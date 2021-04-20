Caroline V. Beard
CAROLINE V. BEARD, 88, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Beard; and sons, John and Jerry Hill.
Left to cherish Caroline's memory are her daughters, Jeannie Lavender (Kenny), and Kathy Petty (Ronnie); daughter in law, Debbie Hill; and sister, Goldie Maggard. She was loved by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank Donna Gillespie for her loving care and friendship to Caroline.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20 at Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank. Graveside services will be private, WV. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.pryorfh.com