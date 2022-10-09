CAROLYN A. MONGER age 87, of Stamford, CT, died on October 3, 2022. Born in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Ernest Bedford Westfall and Genelle Anne Westfall. She was the granddaughter of the late Anna C. Kohn, also of Charleston.
She spent her high school years at the National Cathedral School in Washington, DC. She graduated from Sweet Briar College in Virginia in 1957, where she majored in music and then continued her education at the Katherine Gibbs School in New York City the following year. Prior to that, she graduated from National Cathedral School in Washington, DC.
She worked at the accounting firm of Coopers and Lybrand in the Human Resources department for 14 years and most recently at the consulting firm of Staley Robeson in Stamford.
She was an avid music, opera and dance supporter and enjoyed gourmet cooking. She volunteered and worked at the Connecticut Ballet for many years. She was a Board member of the Scarsdale Junior League and the Sweet Briar College Club of Westchester County, NY.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Madans of Bethlehem, CT, nephew Michael Madans of Afton, MN, niece Amy Madans of Portland, OR and other cousins and grand nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Connecticut Ballet, 20 Acosta Street, Stamford, CT or the Osborn Home, Rehabilitation Unit, 101 Theall Road, Rye, NY 10580. Burial will be private.