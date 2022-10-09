Thank you for Reading.

Carolyn A. Monger

CAROLYN A. MONGER age 87, of Stamford, CT, died on October 3, 2022. Born in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Ernest Bedford Westfall and Genelle Anne Westfall. She was the granddaughter of the late Anna C. Kohn, also of Charleston.

She spent her high school years at the National Cathedral School in Washington, DC. She graduated from Sweet Briar College in Virginia in 1957, where she majored in music and then continued her education at the Katherine Gibbs School in New York City the following year. Prior to that, she graduated from National Cathedral School in Washington, DC.

