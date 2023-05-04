Thank you for Reading.

Carolyn Mae (Baer) Haught & Joseph Edward Haught

CAROLYN MAE (BAER) HAUGHT of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away October 31, 2022, after prolonged health issues. She was born on June 13, 1935 in Oak Hill, WV to Evelyn (Samples) and Robert Eli Baer.

Tags

Recommended for you