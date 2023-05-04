CAROLYN MAE (BAER) HAUGHT of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away October 31, 2022, after prolonged health issues. She was born on June 13, 1935 in Oak Hill, WV to Evelyn (Samples) and Robert Eli Baer.
She has an older sister, Barbara Schramm, and a younger brother, Robert (deceased). She graduated from WVU with both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in education.
She married Joseph Edward Haught on August 15, 1959. After working as an elementary school teacher for a few years, they had two daughters, Joan Elaine (married to Robert Powers) and Diane Leslie (married to David Joralmon). They have three grandchildren: Joshua Michael Powers, Jessica Emily Powers, and Collin Joralmon.
Carolyn was an active member of her church, participating in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and acting as a deacon. She was also involved with community affairs, a member of the Women's club, and did volunteer work for a variety of organizations. She enjoyed reading, watching PBS mysteries, and crocheting.
JOSEPH EDWARD HAUGHT of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away only three months after his wife, Carolyn, on February 9, 2023. He was born on August 6, 1932 in Bristol, WV to Blanche Lillie (Taylor) and Ormin Cline "O.C." Haught. His brother, Robert, and twin sister, Mary, preceded him in death.
Joseph attended Salem College for a short time and then enlisted in the military. Upon his release, he earned his bachelor's degree in agriculture from WVU. He earned his Doctorate in Veterinary medicine at the University of Missouri, and a masters in tropical medicine from Tulane University. He worked as a veterinarian for Schering Plough for many years. He had a wide variety of interests including: opera, flying airplanes, ham radio, golf, and bowling. Like his wife, Carolyn, he was also involved with church activities including singing in the choir and acting as a deacon.
A joint memorial service will be held for both Carolyn and Joseph on Saturday May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m., at Davis Funeral home (1999 W Main St.) in Salem, WV. A reception at the funeral home will follow the interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in their memory can be made to Habitat for Humanity.