CAROLYN ANN HUFFMAN, 75, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 29, 2023, at home.
Carolyn graduated from South Charleston High School. She was a long time employee of the Kanawha County Board of Education and retired from Garnet Career Center. She was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church and sang in many churches throughout the state with the Huffman Family. She was also a 9-year breast cancer survivor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Helen Stanley Ervin; brothers, Danny & Sonny Ervin.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 54 years, Boyd "Buzzy" Huffman; children, Angela Ice, Boyd "Buzzy" Huffman, III (Ronda Rastle), Jeffrey Huffman; sisters, Diane Brown & Beverly Barker; grandchildren, Gary "Trey", Christopher, & Hunter Hudson, step grandchildren, Christopher Ice & Mikayla Rua.
Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Jim Lennox officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends and family will gather 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Judy White, Jo Bailey, and the rest of the staff at Hospice for all the support and loving care they've shown the last few weeks.