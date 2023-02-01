Thank you for Reading.

Carolyn Ann Huffman
SYSTEM

CAROLYN ANN HUFFMAN, 75, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 29, 2023, at home.

Carolyn graduated from South Charleston High School. She was a long time employee of the Kanawha County Board of Education and retired from Garnet Career Center. She was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church and sang in many churches throughout the state with the Huffman Family. She was also a 9-year breast cancer survivor.

Tags

Recommended for you