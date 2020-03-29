CAROLYN ANN (WOHLFORD) RICE, 71, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020.
Born January 20, 1949, in South Charleston, West Virginia, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Reuben Franklin Wohlford and Hope Buchanan Wohlford Stewart.
She was a graduate of Charleston High School; Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Community Hospital School of Professional Nursing in Roanoke Valley, Virginia.
Carolyn returned to her hometown of Charleston, West Virginia, became a Registered Nurse and worked as a floor nurse at Charleston Area Medical Center, a nursing supervisor at Staats Hospital, and a school nurse for Kanawha County Schools.
In 1984, she and her family moved from Charleston, West Virginia, to Ormond Beach, Florida, where she worked as a school nurse for Volusia County Department of Health, servicing many of the elementary and middle schools in the Daytona Beach area.
A devoted mother and member of The Providence Church, she enjoyed traveling the world, listening to music across a variety of genres, studying the Bible, and spending time with cherished loved ones and friends. She was a member of the Ormond Beach Junior Women's Club and Daughters of American Revolution.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, William Stephen "Steve" Rice; her daughter, Valerie Elizabeth Rice of Seattle, Washington; her son, Mark Alexander Rice of Palm Coast, Florida; her brother, Reuben Franklin "Frank" Wohlford Jr. (and wife Gail) of Bainbridge Island, Washington; and her aunt, Elizabeth "Betty" (and husband Vernon) Devol of Charleston, West Virginia.
The family is grateful for the loving care she received at Brookdale Ormond Beach West, an assisted living facility where she spent 15 months, and from Halifax Health Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to The Providence Church (www. theprovidencechurch.org) or Halifax Health Hospice (www.halifaxhealth.org/ hospice).
A memorial service will be held at a later date.