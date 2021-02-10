Carolyn Bays

CAROLYN HOPE BAYS, age 74, of Charleston, formerly of South Charleston entered her eternal rest while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday February 7, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
She was born July 5, 1946 at home in South Charleston, daughter of Roy and Eva Lucille (Ferrell) Bays. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Patricia A. Bays, and two brothers, Raymond and Marvin Bays.
Carolyn was a 1964 graduate of South Charleston High School and graduated from West Virginia State College. She retired from WV DHHR. She loved music, fashion, cooking and most of all her family. She loved her fur babies and was always willing to take in a new stray.
Carolyn is survived by one brother, Truman L. Bays of Charleston; nieces, Cheryl "Missy" Bays of Cross Lanes, and Cynthia "Cindy" Coleman (Wilbur) of Sissonville; nephew, Markus Bays of Sissonville; great nieces Marleigh Bays and Cora Bays; great nephew, Markus "Tyler" Bays and Keenan Bays; great-great nephew, Jackson Bays.
The family wishes to extend a "thank you" to special friends and care givers Maggie & Jerry who provided unconditional love and care. A special "thank you" to all the medical staff and nurses at CAMC Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 12, 2021 with Pastor Jerry Bonnett officiating at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
