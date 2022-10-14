Thank you for Reading.

CAROLYN BLAKEMORE BLAKEMORE, 95, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the home of her granddaughter. She was born June 8, 1927 in Fairmont, WV a daughter of the late William and Erma Enoch Blakemore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 1/2 years, Albert H. "Whitey" Blakemore.

Carolyn was a graduate of Marshall University with degree in business administration and furthered her education with classes at Fairmont State College. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. She worked with the FBI in Washington D.C. in the finger print department, she later worked as a sales clerk with Golden Brothers, and McCroys in Fairmont, and taught programs with the Marion County Parks and Recreation over the years.

