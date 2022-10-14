CAROLYN BLAKEMORE BLAKEMORE, 95, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the home of her granddaughter. She was born June 8, 1927 in Fairmont, WV a daughter of the late William and Erma Enoch Blakemore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 1/2 years, Albert H. "Whitey" Blakemore.
Carolyn was a graduate of Marshall University with degree in business administration and furthered her education with classes at Fairmont State College. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. She worked with the FBI in Washington D.C. in the finger print department, she later worked as a sales clerk with Golden Brothers, and McCroys in Fairmont, and taught programs with the Marion County Parks and Recreation over the years.
Carolyn was an accomplished cook and competed in and won many chili "cook-offs" and pie competitions over the years. She was the queen of the International Chili Society Competition; placed 7th in the world chili competition in California, cooked in the International Freedom Festival in Windsor, Canada, where she was presented with the Canadian flag as a United States ambassador of good will. She also competed in chili competitions within West Virginia including, Charleston, Huntington, Snowshoe, as well as state competitions in Ohio, Virginia, Georgia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Alabama, Las Vegas, Reno, and Hawaii. She was honored to serve at the chili judge at the World Chili Competition. She also was winner in the National Pie Competition, had two recipes published with Better Homes & Gardens magazine, and represented West Virginia in the National Chicken, and National Beef competitions.
Carolyn was a member of the Extension Homemaker's program since 1977, now called the CEOS where she served as the county president and was elected to the state board. She also served as president of the Fleming CEOS Club and was a member of the National Volunteer Outreach Network.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Janet Smith of Fairmont, her son Bruce and his wife Shirley Jean Blakemore of Louisiana, her grandchildren: Jeanne Ann and her husband Andy Horner of Texas, Jason and his wife Karen Blakemore of Alabama, Amber and her husband Jay Weaver of Fairmont, and Gabrielle and her husband Scott Anderson of Fairmont; and her great grandchildren: Hannah Jean Horner, Drew Bruce Horner, Brooklynn Weaver, Austin Weaver, Carlie Anderson, Emily Blakemore and Zachary Blakemore. She is also survived by her sister Andra Kovich, as well as several nieces and nephews, including Donna Schmidt, Judy Lawrence, Keith Kovach, Brian Kovach, Eric Blakemore, and Patti Blakemore
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother William Blakemore.
The family has entrusted the arrangements to Ford Funeral Home, 201 Columbia Street, Fairmont. Friends and family may visit the funeral home on Monday, October 17, 2022 from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m. The funeral will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m., on Monday with Evangelist Kevin Lough officiating. Interment will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Fairmont, WV.