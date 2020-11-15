CAROLYN BOOTH SUMMERS, 74, of Scott Depot went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2020 in Hubbard Hospice West after a short illness.
Carolyn was born in Louisa, Kentucky on August 21, 1946 to the late Harold Booth and Ruby Wells Booth. She attended Charleston Nursing School in 1964. She graduated from West Virginia State College in 1968. She retired from the WV Department of Rehabilitation as a counselor. Carolyn attended Fairview United Methodist Church in Cross Lanes, and St. John United Methodist Church in Scott Depot. Carolyn epitomized the fruits of the Spirit as in Galatians 5:22-24. She cherished the giving of hospitality.
Left to cherish her memory are loving husband of over 52 years, Tom Summers at home; daughter, Angela Stone (Mike), and her daughter, Summer Stone; son, Tommy Summers, and his son, Aaron Summers; brother, Donald Booth.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, November 17 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Bishop Gordon Ford officiating.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.