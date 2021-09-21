Carolyn Brown Sep 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAROLYN BROWN, 61, of Spencer, passed away September 19, 2021.Arrangements will be There will be no service or visitation. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carolyn Brown Visitation Spencer Arrangement Funeral Home John H. Taylor Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Pebble C. Brown Pfost Peggy Sue Lockhart Susannah Myers Bolin James Benson (Pops) Shedd Sr Karen Stone Blank Roberta M. Kelly Blank William “Bill” Fitzgerald Blank Richard Dustin Gulan Blank Karen Louise Motley Blank John Eric Albrecht Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy