CAROLYN CAMPBELL ROGERS 88, of St. Albans entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 27, 2022.
She was born on December 18, 1933 in Charleston, WV to the late Albert and Bessie Calvert. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Herbert Campbell and Robert Rogers; sister, Barbara Turley and brother, John King.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Benny Campbell (Sharon), daughter, Mary Brightwell (Gary), granddaughter, Abigail Campbell (Scott) and grandsons, Adam Campbell and David (Lindsay) and Alex Brightwell.
Carolyn was a 1951 graduate of St. Albans High School and the University of Charleston School of Nursing. She retired as a registered nurse from CAMC.
She was a longtime member of St. Peters United Methodist Church in St. Albans where she faithfully served in many capacities, including president of the United Methodist Women. She will be remembered by her church family and friends as a woman who loved the Lord and her family with all her heart.
The family would like to thank Carolyn's caregivers, Jacqueline Harden and Tara McClelland for their loving care.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at St. Peters United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans, WV with Pastor Kara Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the funeral service at the church.