Carolyn "Carol" (Lanham) Kuhn

CAROLYN SUE (LANHAM) KUHN, 81, of Charleston, WV passed away at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston on the evening of July 21, 2020.
Carol was born in Marmet, WV in 1939 to the late Marguerette (Lanham) Beverage, and the late James Lanham both of Marmet.
She is survived by her husband John C. Kuhn and two sons, John C. Kuhn, II of Charleston and A. Scott Kuhn of Port Charlotte, FL.; grandson, John M. Clark and three great grandchildren, Alexis, Isaiah, and Ian Clark, all of Shallotte, NC. Carol has two sisters, Helen Shultz of Charleston and Linda Myers (deceased) of Charleston.
Carol was high energy as a young mother, being active in Barboursville, WV, PTA, Cub Scouts and was voted Barboursville Little League Baseball's number one fan in 1970.
Carol and her husband traveled extensively in the US, Mexico, and Canada, including a trip to Australia and many visits to Hawaii. Most of her later years were spent in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, living and loving the beach and the sun.
The world is losing one of its best. The world lost, heaven gained.
In lieu of flowers, Carol has requested donations to St. Jude and other children's charities.
A graveside service to Honor the Life of Carol will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 24, in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston with Pastor Dean Chambers officiating.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
