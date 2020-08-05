Carolyn "Carole" Sue Booth

CAROLYN "CAROLE" SUE (MULLINS) BOOTH, 70, of Shalotte, NC, formerly of Clendenin, WV, and Dearborn, MI, departed this life on July 27, 2020.
She is survived by her sons, Jason (Cheryl) Beirne of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Matthew Garrison (Jenn) of Sergeant Bluff, IA, grandchildren, Allison and Luke Beirne of Myrtle Beach, SC, and McKenzie and Madison Garrison of Sergeant Bluff, IA, her brothers Roger (Shirley) Mullins and Fred Mullins of Clendenin, WV; Lela Mullins of Virginia Beach, VA; Donna Gillespie (Don Brunton), of Blacklick, OH; Marilyn (Guy) Holcomb of Bolivia, NC; Mary Jane Hanson (Sammy King) of Charleston, WV, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Mabel Mullins, her sister, Berneda Moore, niece Danita Gale Mullins, and nephew Jamie Gillespie.
Carole was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School Class of 1967. After high school, she moved to Michigan where she lived for many years before moving back to her hometown of Clendenin, WV. Her apartment was destroyed in the flood of 2016 and she then moved to Bolivia, NC, near her sister, Marilyn. She was retired from Blue Cross in Michigan.
Carole was loved by her family and her many friends. Honoring her wishes, Carole will be cremated and buried near her parents at King Mullins Cemetery, Bomont, WV. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
