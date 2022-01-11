Carolyn Delores Hubbard Morgan

CAROLYN DELORES HUBBARD MASSEY MORGAN of Seth, WV passed Friday, January 7, 2022 at the CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV. She was a retired bus driver for Boone County Schools, a 1964 graduate of Sherman High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Morgan; her parents, Walden and Mae Hubbard, a sister, Myrtle Williams and brothers, Walden Jr., Richard and Charles Hubbard. Those left to cherish her memory are sons: Jerry (Jamie) Massey of Marmet, Barry (Lisa) Massey of Racine and Charles "Chuck" (Jennifer) Massey of Bloomingrose; 2 grandkids she raised, Jerry "JD" and Destiny Massey still at home; grandkids: Jessica (Andy) Nichols of Roane Co., Ashley (Mikey) Cook of Racine, Melanie (Noel) White of Tennessee, Amber (Trey) Massey Breckenridge of Saint Louis, Carolann Michelle (Morgan) Massey Baldwin, of Seth, Ryan Massey and Clay Massey of Bloomingrose and Jayden Massey of Tennessee; 8 great grandkids; a brother, Tom (Gail) Hubbard of Racine; several nieces, nephews, neighbors and special friends, Carol Nichols, Jerry Stewart and his daughter, Maria Lambert. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at one o'clock in the Hopkins Fork Church with Rev. Roger Halstead officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV. The visitation will be one hour before the service. Online condolences at www. armstrongfuneralhomewv.net