CAROLYN ELAINE JORDAN, 75, of Madison, WV passed away June 22, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House.
She was born January 15, 1945 to the late Virgil and Dorothy Jarrell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson Kevin Lee Ball.
She loved spending time with her family and working in her flower garden.
She is survived by five sons, Kenneth Ball of Madison, Ricky Ball of Madison, Jerry Ball of Michigan, Scott Kirkland of Grand Rapids, MI, and Robby Kirkland of Fort Lauderdale, FL; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Jarrell Valley Church at Jarrell Valley with Ronnie Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until service time at the church.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.