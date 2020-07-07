CAROLYN F. (TUCKER) SORRELLS 79, of Charleston, WV passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital Huntington, WV.
She was a homemaker and lived most of her life in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Thelma Jean Sorrells (Jeanie).
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Floyd Sorrells. Sons Tim Sorrells and his wife Vickie. Larry Sorrells. Daughter, April Sorrells. Grandchildren Jamie Cook and her husband Josh Cook. Chelsea Norton and her husband Tom Norton, and Zach, James, and Austin Sorrells. Great Grandchildren Jackson Sorrells Jeorgia Cook and Gemma Norton. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic there will be know visitation or services at this time.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium Nitro is assisting the Sorrells Family.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com