CAROLYN "SUE" BOLING FITZGERALD, 84 of Staunton, Virginia died September 7, 2020.
She was a graduate of the class of 1953 from Stonewall Jackson High School and a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College and the University of Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Otis and Velma (Skeen) Boling.
Survivors include her husband, Lyle C. Fitzgerald and her children, Julia and Bill.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online by visiting www. reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com