CAROLYN FONTANA TROITINO, 95, of Mount Hope, WV passed into eternity in the early morning hours on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at home. Services and entombment will be on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum (#4) at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Prosperity. While masks are not required, in considering the small space of the mausoleum we remind you they are optional. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope, WV

