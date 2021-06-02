CAROLYN FRASHER HILBORN, 77, of Elkview had a strong faith and went home to her Lord and Savior on May 30, 2021 after a long period of declining health. She was born on March 6, 1944, and raised in Quick, WV.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Ruth Carpenter Frasher and brother Eddie.
She was an extremely kind, compassionate and loving mother, wife and friend, always putting the wants and feelings of others first in her thoughts and actions. Carolyn always preferred to give rather than receive. As her last gift she had anticipated to be an organ donor, but due to declining health was unable to do so.
Carolyn enjoyed her hobby of photography and exploring new places to capture. She was very honored to have several of her images chosen to hang in the David Lee Cancer Center in Charleston, WV. She was also very fond and proud of her poodle, Winston. Like Carolyn, he touches the hearts of all who meet him.
Her favorite times were displaying her Spyder convertible in the DooWop car show, participating in the Funeral Parade, Christmas with her family and any opportunity to be with friends and family.
She was blessed to have a large number of wonderful friends and enjoyed being with the "Sunday Supper Club" each week.
Carolyn presented a Clint Black song to Bill early in their marriage that best expresses their relationship:
"It gives me heart remembering how We started with a simple vow There's so much to look back on now Still it feels brand new We're on a road that has no end And each day we begin again Love's not just somethin' that we're in It's somethin' that we do We help to make each other all that we can be We can find our strength and inspiration, independently The way we work together is what sets our love apart So closely that we can't tell where I end and where you start" Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Bill and daughters Tammy (Fred) Vickers of Elkview and Tara (Tony) Ross of Clendenin, brother David (Aneta) Frasher of Huber Heights, Ohio.
She was also very proud of her grand children Jeremy (Karen) Vickers, Hailey Ross and her great granddaughter Maxine Vickers.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Aaron Finney officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney, WV. Visitation will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 6 to 8 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home.
