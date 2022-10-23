CAROLYN HANLY HURT, 86, of Charleston, WV, passed away on October 19, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a graduate of Morris Harvey College and received her master's degree in education with a specialty in reading from the West Virginia State College of Graduate Studies.
From the late 1950s through the mid-1970s she was one of the most beloved dancing teachers in Charleston at her studio, Carolyn's School of Dance. Later she continued her love for teaching as a fourth-grade teacher at Piedmont Elementary School.
In her retirement years, she was a frequent substitute teacher at her grandchildren's elementary school. She also enjoyed being a wedding consultant which allowed her to utilize her talents for managing large productions, as she did in her dance recital days.
She was a loyal member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, John and Mildred McLane Hanly, and her beloved husband of 60 years, Charles Hurt. She is survived by son John Hurt of Charleston, SC; daughter Sarah Long and son-in-law Jim Long of Charleston, WV; and three grandchildren: her namesake Carolyn "Carrie", Charlie and Grace Long.
A celebration of life service will be held in her honor at Trinity Lutheran Church at 2 p.m. Monday, October 24. Those who wish to visit with the family may arrive at 1 p.m. Private family graveside service to follow. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in her honor to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25311.
Memories of Carolyn may be shared by visiting www.Snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.