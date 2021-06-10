CAROLYN J. "MIKKI" PAYNE, 74, of Hansford passed away Thursday June 3, 2021 surrounded in love by her family.
Mikki was born on June 13, 1946 in Newark NJ. She was a loving mother, devoted wife, loving sister, aunt and grandmother. She cherished time spent with family and friends and was always excited about the next trip to visit her grandchildren in Chattanooga, TN and Columbus, OH.
She especially loved beach vacations with family and friends, St. Patrick's Day celebrations, or traveling to unknown and exciting places that would satisfy her adventurous spirit. A trip to Ireland in 2016 to explore her family roots was the crowning glory of her travels. She loved to dance and listen to Motown music and could always be found watching college sports. And though she supported all WV teams, Marshall was her true love.
Lovingly known as "Mommaw" and "Aunt Mik", she was adored by everyone in the family and always had special treats or fun games to play with kids both young and old. Never short on hugs, kisses, smiles and laughs, she had a heart of gold and truly seemed to have a God given gift of making people feel special in her own special way.
She retired from the State of WV, Department of Health and Human Resources in 2004. She was an active member of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Hansford and was passionate in her support of the New River Episcopal Ministries Food Bank.
Mikki was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate Charles D. "Danny" Payne, her son Charles V. "Vince" Payne and her parents George V O'Malley Sr. and Margaret S. O'Malley.
She is survived by her daughter, Erin Payne Newell and husband Ned Newell of Chattanooga TN, sister Kathy Mannion of Nitro, brother George V. "Butch" O'Malley Jr. and his wife Jamie of Charleston, sister Carol Workman of Hansford, daughter-in-law Lisa Payne, grandchildren Evan Newell, Tyler and Dani Payne, nieces Meg Mannion, Meredith Wells, and Rose Hughes, nephews Michael Mannion, Patrick O'Malley, Charlie and J.B. Workman and many great nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to extend our gratitude and sincere appreciation for the care she received from the Open Heart Recovery Unit and the ER team at CAMC Memorial.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery WV. Visitation will be held Friday June 11 from 6 - 8 pm. Funeral services will begin on Saturday June 12 at 11 a.m., with Fr. Stan Holmes officiating and burial will be in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Marfan Foundation. https://www.marfan.org/give