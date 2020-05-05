CAROLYN JEAN WALLS, 77, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 3, 2020.
She was born in Charleston to the late Wilbur & Nellie Smith, and was also preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Lou Casto and Abigail Sue Bass, and brother-in-law, James; and grandchild, Elizabeth Michelle Knight.
Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and liked to attend the local auction. Carolyn loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, they were her pride and joy.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Daniel Walls; sons, Jeffrey Daniel (Debbie) Walls & Steven Wayne Walls; brother-in-law, James "Jim" Casto; grandchildren, Eric Daniel Walls, Chelsea Childers, Shayla Garrison, and Coltin Walls; and great grandchildren Abby & Landon Childers, Gracie Garrison, and Katheryn & Bradyn Given.
Due to the health crisis, the family will be honoring the 6ft. distancing guidelines.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, May 7, at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.