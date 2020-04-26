Carolyn Jo Sloan

CAROLYN JO SLOAN, 82, of Eskdale, passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital on April 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill McCarty and Josaphine Gayton McCarty; brother, Bill Gayton, and brother, Larry McCarty, who passed as an infant; son, Darrell Massey Jr.; and the love of her life, Thomas Sloan.

Surviving are her daughters, Vicki Robinson of Witcher, son-in-law Ben Robinson of Dawes, Joyce and Jack Morgan of Akron, Ohio, and Bonnie and Jerry Giles of Paint Creek; brother, Frank and Carolyn McCarty of Charleston, and brother, John and Sherilyn McCarty of Oxford, Pa.; grandson and caregiver, Thomas Massey of Eskdale, who resided with her; 10 grandchildren; 19 great - grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her little dog, Peanut.

Due to COVID-19, we will be having a memorial service to be determined at a later date.

Pryor Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements and condolences may be forwarded to www.pryorfh .com.

