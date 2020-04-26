CAROLYN JO SLOAN, 82, of Eskdale, passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital on April 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill McCarty and Josaphine Gayton McCarty; brother, Bill Gayton, and brother, Larry McCarty, who passed as an infant; son, Darrell Massey Jr.; and the love of her life, Thomas Sloan.
Surviving are her daughters, Vicki Robinson of Witcher, son-in-law Ben Robinson of Dawes, Joyce and Jack Morgan of Akron, Ohio, and Bonnie and Jerry Giles of Paint Creek; brother, Frank and Carolyn McCarty of Charleston, and brother, John and Sherilyn McCarty of Oxford, Pa.; grandson and caregiver, Thomas Massey of Eskdale, who resided with her; 10 grandchildren; 19 great - grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her little dog, Peanut.
Due to COVID-19, we will be having a memorial service to be determined at a later date.
Pryor Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements and condolences may be forwarded to www.pryorfh .com.